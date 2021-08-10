Trias Token (new) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.44 Million (TRIAS)

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.22 or 0.00015747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias Token (new) has a total market capitalization of $11.56 million and $5.44 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded 79.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00054626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.33 or 0.00866217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00109190 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00152445 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Coin Profile

Trias Token (new) (CRYPTO:TRIAS) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias Token (new)

