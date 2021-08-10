Tribe Trading Up 34.7% This Week (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001798 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $202.18 million and $47.82 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00053413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.20 or 0.00841925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00107182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00041617 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

