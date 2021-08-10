Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.34

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 2506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

TRIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $654.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.94.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIL. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,473,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 26,271 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,123,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,419,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,346,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,322,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 577,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 273,526 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

