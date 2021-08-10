Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 2,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

TLLYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from $3.40 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

