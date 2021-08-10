Trinity Network Credit Trading 32.3% Higher This Week (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $338,341.63 and $121,156.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trinity Network Credit coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit (CRYPTO:TNC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

