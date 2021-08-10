Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$43.25 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$43.75 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $1.86 to $2.48 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

TRRSF stock opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $39.12.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

