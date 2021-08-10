Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday.

TTBXF stock remained flat at $$2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.86. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

