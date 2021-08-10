TriumphX Reaches Market Capitalization of $207,622.07 (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 471.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One TriumphX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TriumphX has traded 524.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TriumphX has a total market cap of $207,622.07 and $256,472.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00054614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.74 or 0.00853852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00108003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00041665 BTC.

TriumphX (CRYPTO:TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

