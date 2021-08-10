Trollcoin Trading 50.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 50.4% higher against the dollar. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,673.29 or 0.99938702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00032556 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00071207 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013240 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000827 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.