TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Market Cap Achieves $11.25 Million

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $11.25 million and approximately $228,521.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00053863 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.60 or 0.00844450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00107787 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00147431 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

