Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Germino now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.70. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,328,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,415,000 after acquiring an additional 256,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,788,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,644,000 after acquiring an additional 221,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,853,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,188 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after buying an additional 299,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 165,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

