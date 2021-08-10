Truist Securiti Comments on Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.30.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

IOVA stock opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.87. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.