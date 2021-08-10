TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Tops $0.0610 on Major Exchanges

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded up 31.9% against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $403,128.78 and $222.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Netko (NETKO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded up 74.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

