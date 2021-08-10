Tsfg LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.7% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,341.87 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,473.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

