TT Electronics (LON:TTG) PT Raised to GBX 320 at Berenberg Bank

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TT Electronics from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TT Electronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 290 ($3.79).

TTG traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 280 ($3.66). The company had a trading volume of 100,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,940. The stock has a market cap of £489.80 million and a PE ratio of 350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 259.34. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 165.50 ($2.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 289.50 ($3.78).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

