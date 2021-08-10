TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.350-$4.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.00.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of TTEC opened at $103.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other TTEC news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $355,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,294,429 over the last three months. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.