Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Shares Gap Down to $49.69

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.69, but opened at $46.36. Turning Point Brands shares last traded at $46.41, with a volume of 1,145 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $891.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 270.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 89.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 57.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

