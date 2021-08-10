Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,677 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Twist Bioscience worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $1,913,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $922,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 30.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 241.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $112.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.94. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $433,552.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $48,333.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,412,726 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWST. William Blair initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

