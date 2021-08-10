U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Position Lifted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,632 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,728 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.50% of U.S. Silica worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 156.4% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,141 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 64,340 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth about $6,319,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays cut U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.89 million, a PE ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.85. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

