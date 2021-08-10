Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.85

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ube Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ube Industries had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 6.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ube Industries, Ltd. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)

Ube Industries Ltd. engages in the operation of chemical, construction materials, machinery and environmental businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery and Others. The Chemicals segment provides nylon products made from caprolactam, nylon resin, polybutadiene rubber, polyimide, and silicon nitrides; and also provides separators for lithium-ion batteries, thermal control film for satellites, gas separation membrane modules, synthetic marine fragrances and others.

