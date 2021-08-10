Ubiq Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last week, Ubiq has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $11.49 million and approximately $6,214.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000595 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,277.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.31 or 0.06900398 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.26 or 0.01292618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.02 or 0.00360046 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00128375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.36 or 0.00579450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00336762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.28 or 0.00287731 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

