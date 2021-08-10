UBS Group Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €10.00 Price Target

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €10.00 ($11.76) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.93 ($11.69).

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

