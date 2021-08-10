Ultra Achieves Market Capitalization of $158.87 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $158.87 million and $2.24 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ultra has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,701.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $597.96 or 0.01308402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.00338911 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00126159 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001182 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00016734 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001958 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

