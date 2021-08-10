UMA Reaches Market Capitalization of $685.64 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $685.64 million and $64.97 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.01 or 0.00024154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00054743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.50 or 0.00869705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00109060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00155921 BTC.

About UMA

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,196,173 coins and its circulating supply is 62,263,521 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

