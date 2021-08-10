Unicly Chris McCann Collection (UCM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,256.00

Unicly Chris McCann Collection (CURRENCY:UCM) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Unicly Chris McCann Collection coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Chris McCann Collection has a market cap of $346,174.01 and approximately $1,256.00 worth of Unicly Chris McCann Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unicly Chris McCann Collection has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.86 or 0.00163498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00148839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,808.20 or 1.00049661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.01 or 0.00801581 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unicly Chris McCann Collection Profile

Unicly Chris McCann Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Chris McCann Collection

