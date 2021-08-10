Unido EP 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.10 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, Unido EP has traded up 31.5% against the dollar. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00044850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00156438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00146663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,589.72 or 0.99935916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.03 or 0.00815506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,981,277 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.