Unifty (NIF) Trading Up 19.2% Over Last Week

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Unifty has a market capitalization of $30.11 million and approximately $254,432.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for $28.72 or 0.00063062 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Unifty has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00045991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00159806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00148513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,556.25 or 1.00030485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002899 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.75 or 0.00836039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,508 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

