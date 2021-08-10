UniMex Network (UMX) Market Cap Tops $5.85 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $5.85 million and $115,881.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,997,500 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

