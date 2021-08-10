Unistake (UNISTAKE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $190,345.00

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unistake has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. Unistake has a market cap of $7.21 million and $190,345.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00044850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00156438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00146663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,589.72 or 0.99935916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.03 or 0.00815506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Unistake

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,642,798 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

