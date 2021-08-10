United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $11,546,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.05. 41,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,528,598. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $166.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

