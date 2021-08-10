United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 747,034 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.24% of United Rentals worth $285,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,926,000 after acquiring an additional 194,314 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,055 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in United Rentals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,570,000 after buying an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,144,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $332.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.01 and a 52-week high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.69.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

