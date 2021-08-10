UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s 4th Largest Position

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,726 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.9% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $33,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH traded up $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $413.09. The company had a trading volume of 52,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $389.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $407.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.