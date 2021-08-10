UnMarshal (MARSH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.80 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $9.65 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002996 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00158641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00147311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,115.98 or 0.99384736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.22 or 0.00813344 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnMarshal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnMarshal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

