UREEQA (URQA) Price Down 4.2% This Week

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $943,652.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00045803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00159289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00147360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,314.66 or 0.99788039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.74 or 0.00816419 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

