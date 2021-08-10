USDK Reaches Market Cap of $28.62 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.62 million and approximately $189.68 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00045331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.00157026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00147626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,458.28 or 1.00207137 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.89 or 0.00786711 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

