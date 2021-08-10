USDK (USDK) Hits Market Cap of $28.63 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. USDK has a market cap of $28.63 million and $167.31 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00046129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00159617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00149371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,505.00 or 0.99793241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.64 or 0.00828169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.