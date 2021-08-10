Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Usio alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 68,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Usio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $138.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.74.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. Research analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USIO. Parian Global Management LP raised its position in Usio by 108.9% during the first quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,697,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 885,035 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,959,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Usio by 102.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 64,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.