UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.39.

A number of research analysts have commented on UWMC shares. Barclays increased their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on UWM in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on UWM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UWMC opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. UWM has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

