V-ID Trading Up 65.5% This Week (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00053615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.23 or 0.00855797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00106366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00040098 BTC.

VIDT is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

