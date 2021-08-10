Vai Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Vai coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001801 BTC on popular exchanges. Vai has a total market capitalization of $89.80 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vai has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00046027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00159954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00148187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,768.87 or 0.99943635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.99 or 0.00831963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 108,886,942 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

