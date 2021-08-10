Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $30.00

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $27.36. Valneva shares last traded at $26.53, with a volume of 784 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VALN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on Valneva in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Valneva alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.98 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.