Valor Token (VALOR) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $271,029.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One Valor Token coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.51 or 0.00836209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00106826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00041593 BTC.

Valor Token is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

