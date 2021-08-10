VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sets New 1-Year High at $222.22

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $222.22 and last traded at $217.63, with a volume of 19878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 375.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

