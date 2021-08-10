VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sets New 1-Year High at $222.22

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $222.22 and last traded at $217.63, with a volume of 19878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 375.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

About VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.