Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,675 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $28,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $227,354,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after acquiring an additional 329,391 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after buying an additional 170,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 446.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,269,000 after buying an additional 157,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $160.55. 51,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,205. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.