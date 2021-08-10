Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Trimmed by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $15,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.25. The stock had a trading volume of 97,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,964. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.