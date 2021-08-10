Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period.

BIV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,561. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

