Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Decreased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $142.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

