Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.2% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.13. The stock had a trading volume of 102,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,411. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.37. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

