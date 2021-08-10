Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,901 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $82.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.72. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

