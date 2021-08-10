Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $85.95 and last traded at $85.95. 4,310,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 5,843,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.07.

